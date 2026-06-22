Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.4% - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.02 and last traded at $98.2310. 8,409,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,632,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Get Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 5.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of -317.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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