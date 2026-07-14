Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $78.81. 15,643,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 24,740,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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