Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.5385.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarbani Chaudhuri sold 17,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $67,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 267,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,238.40. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 47,065 shares of company stock worth $165,174 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,097,033 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 889,231 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 538.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,892,261 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 502.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,276 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 187,037 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,748 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Rocket Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and maintained an $11.00 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and maintained an , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital still has a Strong-Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, even after adjusting some quarterly estimates, indicating continued analyst support for the name.

Lifesci Capital still has a rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, even after adjusting some quarterly estimates, indicating continued analyst support for the name. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $1.02 from a prior loss estimate, partially offsetting weaker expectations for later quarters.

Lifesci Capital raised its for Rocket Pharmaceuticals to from a prior loss estimate, partially offsetting weaker expectations for later quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Sarbani Chaudhuri sold 17,650 shares , but the company said the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity vesting, which reduces the signal for investors. Article Title

Insider sold , but the company said the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity vesting, which reduces the signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital lowered its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, reinforcing concerns that profitability may remain under pressure.

Lifesci Capital lowered its and for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, reinforcing concerns that profitability may remain under pressure. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q1 earnings miss and the market’s focus on the commercial launch of Kresladi have weighed on sentiment, as investors wait for proof of execution. Article Title

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here