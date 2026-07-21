Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $110.0750 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.42 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RCKY opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Rocky Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Rocky Brands's payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,407 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,086 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocky Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocky Brands

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

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