Roger Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,858,800. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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iRadimed Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 62,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iRadimed's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on IRMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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