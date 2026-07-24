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Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rogers Communications has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 9 of 11 brokerages recommending buy and 2 rating it hold.
  • The average 1-year price target across covering analysts is C$59.00. Recent analyst actions were mixed, with some firms raising targets while TD Securities cut its rating to hold and lowered its target.
  • The stock traded down 0.8% to C$46.00, well below its analyst target range and near the lower end of its 52-week range of C$44.21 to C$56.27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rogers Communications.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B - Get Free Report) NYSE: RCI have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$60.50 to C$61.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotia raised shares of Rogers Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$57.75 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.8%

RCI.B opened at C$46.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is C$49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.57. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$44.21 and a 52 week high of C$56.27. The firm has a market cap of C$24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for 60% of the company's total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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