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Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Rogers logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rogers missed earnings expectations: Quarterly EPS was $0.92, below the $0.99 analyst consensus, while revenue of $216.8 million slightly exceeded expectations of $215 million. The company updated its Q3 2026 EPS guidance to $1.10–$1.30.
  • Shares fell 7.7% to $119.35 following the results, bringing the stock well below its 50-day moving average of $144.82. Rogers has a market capitalization of approximately $2.13 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Rogers has an average “Hold” rating and a $200 price target, with ratings spanning Buy, Hold and Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 96% of the company, while insiders own about 1.08%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Rogers updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Rogers Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE:ROG traded down $9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 337,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. Rogers has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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