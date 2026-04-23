Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Price Up 7.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.86 and last traded at $130.23. Approximately 86,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 168,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.72.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ROG

Rogers Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $106,189.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,767.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rogers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,728 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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