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Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Rogers logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rogers guided for Q3 2026 EPS of $1.10–$1.30 and revenue of $233 million–$243 million. The guidance follows its latest quarterly results, where EPS of $0.92 missed analyst estimates but revenue of $216.8 million exceeded expectations.
  • Rogers shares fell 7.7% to $119.35 in Tuesday trading. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and a $200 target price, while the stock’s quarterly outlook implies stronger earnings than the prior reported period.
  • Institutional investors own 96.02% of Rogers shares, with several funds adding or initiating positions recently; company insiders own 1.08%, following a senior vice president’s sale of 830 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $233.0 million-$243.0 million.

Rogers Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE:ROG traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. 336,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,994. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Rogers had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rogers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,594 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Rogers by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,448 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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