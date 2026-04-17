Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,536 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 6,503 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Rohm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rohm has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROHCY

Rohm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY remained flat at $23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Rohm has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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