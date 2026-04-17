Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Rohm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest down 14.9% in March to 5,536 shares (reported as 0.0% of shares sold short) with a short-interest ratio of about 1.3 days based on average daily volume.
  • Zacks raised Rohm to a "Hold" on April 8, and MarketBeat's consensus rating for ROHCY is currently "Hold" (one analyst noted).
  • The stock is trading near its 52-week high (around $23.80 vs. a $24.01 high) with a $9.19 billion market cap, even though the company reported a negative EPS of $0.04 and a negative net margin of 7.27% for the quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rohm.

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,536 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 6,503 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Rohm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rohm has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROHCY

Rohm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY remained flat at $23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Rohm has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rohm Right Now?

Before you consider Rohm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rohm wasn't on the list.

While Rohm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines