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Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Roku logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Roku hit a new 52-week high, with shares trading as high as $148.88 after closing previously at $119.64. The move came on heavy volume, signaling strong investor interest.
  • Bullish catalysts are driving sentiment, including reports that Roku is in sale talks and could be involved in a media tie-up. That speculation, along with recent analyst upgrades, has boosted optimism around the stock.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on Roku, with firms like Evercore ISI raising price targets and 22 analysts currently rating the stock a Buy. The consensus price target sits near $146.96, and Roku also recently beat earnings and revenue expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $143.66, with a volume of 14999929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,565,892.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,088. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 721,194 shares of company stock valued at $82,169,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban increased its stake in Roku by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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