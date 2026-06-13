Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $143.66, with a volume of 14999929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.
Key Headlines Impacting Roku
Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roku is reportedly in sale talks, including a possible media tie-up, which could signal a strategic transaction or premium valuation if a deal materializes. Roku said to be in sale talks, including likely media tie-up, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $185 from $160 and kept a bullish rating, reinforcing optimism around Roku’s monetization efforts in its home screen and advertising-tech initiatives. Roku shares jump as fresh bullish analyst notes extend recent price-target hikes
- Positive Sentiment: Additional recent price-target hikes from firms like Morgan Stanley have added to the bullish analyst narrative, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in Roku’s ad and platform strategy. Roku shares jump as fresh bullish analyst notes extend recent price-target hikes
- Neutral Sentiment: Several media stories highlighted Roku’s expanding free channels and consumer product discounts, but these appear more promotional than material fundamental catalysts. Roku Quietly Added Four New Free Channels For The Month Of June
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Anthony Wood sold 18,000 shares in a pre-arranged trading plan, which may add some caution, although the sale was not necessarily a bearish signal. Roku NASDAQ: ROKU CEO Anthony Wood Sells 18,000 Shares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU
Roku Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,565,892.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,088. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 721,194 shares of company stock valued at $82,169,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban increased its stake in Roku by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roku
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Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.
At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.
Further Reading
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