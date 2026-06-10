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Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Roku logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Roku shares fell 3.3% on Wednesday, trading as low as $116.53 before finishing at $116.94, with volume running below the recent average.
  • Recent news flow was mostly positive for the business, with mentions of strong consumer brand visibility, promotional activity, and continued investor interest following solid quarterly results and upbeat analyst price targets.
  • Insider selling was the main negative catalyst, including additional share sales by executives and a director, which added pressure despite Wall Street remaining broadly constructive with a “Moderate Buy” consensus.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Roku.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.53 and last traded at $116.94. 2,339,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,043,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Roku continues to benefit from visibility around its consumer brand, with multiple retailers and media outlets highlighting Roku TVs, streaming sticks, and promotional bundles, which may support device demand and platform engagement. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around Roku remains elevated, and the company’s recent strong quarterly results and upbeat analyst targets continue to support a constructive long-term outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Roku was noted as seeing increased short-interest activity, but the reported figures were zero, so this does not currently signal a meaningful bearish change in positioning.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Roku-related promotions and special programming, including a Roku-exclusive sports special, add brand awareness but are unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider Charles Collier sold another large block of Roku shares, which is the most direct near-term negative catalyst in the news flow. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 546 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $69,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,083.50. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.09, for a total transaction of $258,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,004,578.38. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,168 shares of company stock valued at $75,218,573. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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