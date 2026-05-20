Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 3% - Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.03 and last traded at $124.16. Approximately 1,896,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,179,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

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Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku is expanding its content offering with new free channels and a dedicated “Creators” hub, which could help increase engagement, viewing time, and ad inventory on the platform. Article Title

Roku is expanding its content offering with new free channels and a dedicated “Creators” hub, which could help increase engagement, viewing time, and ad inventory on the platform. Positive Sentiment: Cineverse launched new subscription channels on The Roku Channel, underscoring Roku’s role as a distribution partner and its ability to attract third-party content providers. Article Title

Cineverse launched new subscription channels on The Roku Channel, underscoring Roku’s role as a distribution partner and its ability to attract third-party content providers. Positive Sentiment: Roku is being highlighted as a strong momentum stock, which may be drawing additional trader and investor interest into the name. Article Title

Roku is being highlighted as a strong momentum stock, which may be drawing additional trader and investor interest into the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage points to Roku’s broader ecosystem appeal, including device integrations and new content/channel additions, which supports the narrative that the platform remains active and relevant. Article Title

Recent coverage points to Roku’s broader ecosystem appeal, including device integrations and new content/channel additions, which supports the narrative that the platform remains active and relevant. Neutral Sentiment: The CFO sold 7,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is worth noting but does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. Article Title

The CFO sold 7,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is worth noting but does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several lifestyle and tech articles discuss setup tips and troubleshooting for Roku devices; these are consumer-interest pieces that are unlikely to materially affect fundamentals. Article Title

Several lifestyle and tech articles discuss setup tips and troubleshooting for Roku devices; these are consumer-interest pieces that are unlikely to materially affect fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One article warns that some older Roku devices may need a restart or troubleshooting, and another reports software-update issues for Roku/TCL TV users, which could create short-term customer frustration if problems persist. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.42.

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Roku Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,323.76. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. This trade represents a 94.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 692,038 shares of company stock worth $76,667,575 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

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