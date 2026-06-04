Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.8% - Here's What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $125.59. Approximately 1,928,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,052,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

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Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku is adding more free live TV and premium channels, including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, which could boost viewing time and ad inventory on The Roku Channel. Article Title

Roku is adding more free live TV and premium channels, including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, which could boost viewing time and ad inventory on The Roku Channel. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, a move that could help drive hardware sales and user acquisition ahead of major sports programming. Article Title

The company launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, a move that could help drive hardware sales and user acquisition ahead of major sports programming. Positive Sentiment: Roku was highlighted in bullish commentary that said the company is now in 100 million households worldwide and is becoming a stronger destination for live sports content. Article Title

Roku was highlighted in bullish commentary that said the company is now in 100 million households worldwide and is becoming a stronger destination for live sports content. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Roku’s recent earnings beat, with stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS reinforcing the company’s growth narrative.

Investor sentiment remains supported by Roku’s recent earnings beat, with stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS reinforcing the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Roku presented at the 2026 Evercore Global TMT Conference, keeping attention on its strategy and outlook without a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Roku presented at the 2026 Evercore Global TMT Conference, keeping attention on its strategy and outlook without a clear new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including a director, SVP, CAO, and other executives, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were tied to tax withholding and equity awards. Article Title

Several insiders, including a director, SVP, CAO, and other executives, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were tied to tax withholding and equity awards. Negative Sentiment: Broader pressure on growth stocks, including rising Treasury yields and a softer ad outlook, may also be limiting upside for Roku. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 696,631 shares of company stock valued at $77,636,680 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,557,000 after buying an additional 322,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,149 shares of the company's stock worth $310,298,000 after buying an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock worth $267,389,000 after buying an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock worth $192,868,000 after buying an additional 1,419,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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