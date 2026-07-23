Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given "Underperform" Rating at Bank of America

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the business services provider's stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.93.

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Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $244,669,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Rollins by 188.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,908,818 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $155,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Rollins by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $167,260,000 after buying an additional 1,123,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 11,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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