Rollins (ROL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.0950 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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