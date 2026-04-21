Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $409.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $359.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $584.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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