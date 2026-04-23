Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.800-22.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.30 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $476.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $313.07 and a one year high of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $349.90 and its 200-day moving average is $408.72.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after buying an additional 184,644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,010,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $450,019,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $343,982,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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