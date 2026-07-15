Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299 and last traded at GBX 301, with a volume of 2143173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROSE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4.70 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,363.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROSE

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 342.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 341.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

In other Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 31,074 shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 321 per share, with a total value of £99,747.54. Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 109,737 shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, for a total transaction of £350,061.03. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

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