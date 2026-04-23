Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $330.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock's current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $230.14.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $206.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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