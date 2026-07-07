Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock's current price.

WULF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.93.

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TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. TeraWulf's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at $103,808,004.86. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 520,850 shares of company stock worth $12,221,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf signed a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic for its Kentucky data center campus, expected to generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue over the initial term. Reuters article on TeraWulf lease deal

TeraWulf signed a 20-year lease agreement with Anthropic for its Kentucky data center campus, expected to generate about in contracted revenue over the initial term. Positive Sentiment: The deal covers roughly 401 MW of capacity at the Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, with first power delivery expected in the second half of 2027 , giving the company a clearer path to large-scale AI infrastructure revenue. CNBC article on Anthropic lease

The deal covers roughly of capacity at the Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, with first power delivery expected in the , giving the company a clearer path to large-scale AI infrastructure revenue. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf also announced the sale of a majority interest in its Abernathy joint venture, which should bring in capital to help fund expansion without relying as heavily on dilutive financing. GlobeNewswire press release

TeraWulf also announced the sale of a majority interest in its Abernathy joint venture, which should bring in capital to help fund expansion without relying as heavily on dilutive financing. Neutral Sentiment: While the contract is a major win, investors still face execution risk because the new campus will take time to build and scale, and TeraWulf remains a highly leveraged company with a history of weak earnings. Motley Fool article on WULF gains

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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