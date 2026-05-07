Rosenblatt Securities Increases Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Price Target to $61.00

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Miami International in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

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Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of MIAX stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Miami International will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Miami International news, EVP Shelly Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $756,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 325,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,222.16. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gallagher sold 54,229 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $2,562,862.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,723,275 shares in the company, valued at $81,441,976.50. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 687,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,675,666 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIAX. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Miami International during the third quarter valued at $27,056,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth about $10,065,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth about $3,083,000.

More Miami International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Miami International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and margin expansion: MIAX reported adjusted EPS of $0.42 (above consensus) with net revenue up ~40% YoY and adjusted EBITDA up ~66% YoY; management reaffirmed full‑year adjusted operating expense guidance — a clear fundamental driver for the rally. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat and margin expansion: MIAX reported adjusted EPS of $0.42 (above consensus) with net revenue up ~40% YoY and adjusted EBITDA up ~66% YoY; management reaffirmed full‑year adjusted operating expense guidance — a clear fundamental driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Stronger trading volumes: MIAX reported April trading results showing multi‑list options ADV growth (about +23.9% YTD), supporting continued revenue and market‑share gains in listed derivatives. April 2026 Trading Results

Stronger trading volumes: MIAX reported April trading results showing multi‑list options ADV growth (about +23.9% YTD), supporting continued revenue and market‑share gains in listed derivatives. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available: Management provided color on growth drivers and operations in the Q1 call — useful for verifying guidance assumptions and cadence of margin improvement. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / transcript available: Management provided color on growth drivers and operations in the Q1 call — useful for verifying guidance assumptions and cadence of margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider sales executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans: CEO Thomas Gallagher sold 54,229 shares and several senior executives/directors sold additional blocks (Douglas Schafer Jr., Barbara Comly, Shelly Brown, Edward Deitzel, Kurt Eckert, Judson Teekell). These were pre‑planned dispositions and the insiders still retain large stakes. Insider Sale — Gallagher

Multiple insider sales executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans: CEO Thomas Gallagher sold 54,229 shares and several senior executives/directors sold additional blocks (Douglas Schafer Jr., Barbara Comly, Shelly Brown, Edward Deitzel, Kurt Eckert, Judson Teekell). These were pre‑planned dispositions and the insiders still retain large stakes. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst mix: MIAX trades at a high P/E (near the low‑100s on reported metrics) and analyst views are mixed (some raises and some holds/sells), which raises downside sensitivity if growth or margins slow. MarketBeat MIAX profile

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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