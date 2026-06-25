Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,103.13.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,213.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $788.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both well above estimates, with revenue up sharply from a year ago on surging AI-related demand. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both well above estimates, with revenue up sharply from a year ago on surging AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: The company gave a very bullish Q4 outlook, with revenue guidance of roughly $49 billion to $51 billion and EPS guidance of $30 to $32, signaling that AI-driven memory demand remains exceptionally strong. Article Title

The company gave a very bullish Q4 outlook, with revenue guidance of roughly $49 billion to $51 billion and EPS guidance of $30 to $32, signaling that AI-driven memory demand remains exceptionally strong. Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed billions of dollars years in advance for future memory supply, reinforcing the idea that the company has pricing power and unusually tight supply conditions. Article Title

Micron said customers have committed billions of dollars years in advance for future memory supply, reinforcing the idea that the company has pricing power and unusually tight supply conditions. Positive Sentiment: The strong report also lifted chipmakers worldwide, with investors viewing Micron’s results as evidence that the broader AI infrastructure boom is still intact. Article Title

The strong report also lifted chipmakers worldwide, with investors viewing Micron’s results as evidence that the broader AI infrastructure boom is still intact. Neutral Sentiment: Micron also declared a quarterly dividend, but the payout is small and is unlikely to materially affect the stock’s near-term move. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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