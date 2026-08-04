Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADEA. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Adeia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adeia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

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Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Adeia has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Adeia had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adeia by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Adeia by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company's stock.

Adeia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adeia reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.31 and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The company also delivered a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adeia reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.31 and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The company also delivered a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a multiyear license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV providers, and a new multiyear agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring nature of Adeia’s intellectual-property licensing revenue. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company signed a multiyear license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV providers, and a new multiyear agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring nature of Adeia’s intellectual-property licensing revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million , citing strength in the semiconductor business. That longer-term growth target is likely providing additional support for the shares.

Management increased its long-term annual revenue outlook to , citing strength in the semiconductor business. That longer-term growth target is likely providing additional support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share , payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides a modest recurring return, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.7%.

Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides a modest recurring return, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $96.12 million , broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Adeia Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue was , broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million has a midpoint of $415 million, slightly below the $417 million analyst consensus. This modest outlook shortfall could limit upside despite the earnings beat and improved long-term outlook.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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