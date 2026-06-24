Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Quantum Computing from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.33.

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Quantum Computing Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,346,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405,055. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum Computing will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Quantum Computing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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