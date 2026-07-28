Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.45.

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Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 664,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $19,071,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,943,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,176,602. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 35,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $989,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,375,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,834,188.40. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,989,478 shares of company stock valued at $116,356,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,691,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,597,950 shares of the company's stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 1,308,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 3,413,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,546,000 after buying an additional 501,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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