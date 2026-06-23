Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $868,360,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $570,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,611 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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