Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm's target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.85.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 8,070,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,683. The company's 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $438.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 378.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 275.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company's stock.

CAVA Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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