Round Hill Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.5% of Round Hill Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 621.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $176.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

