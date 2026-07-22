Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $171.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $169.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,017. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after buying an additional 952,151 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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