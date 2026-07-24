Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $234.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $315.00 target price on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $240.00 price target on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $218.36.

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Boston Beer Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $177.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $158.68 and a twelve month high of $264.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.18). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $568.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 41.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Beer

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Beer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Boston Beer missed earnings expectations for Q2, with EPS of $3.65 versus analysts’ estimates around $4.77-$4.83, which is weighing on sentiment. Boston Beer (SAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Boston Beer missed earnings expectations for Q2, with EPS of $3.65 versus analysts’ estimates around $4.77-$4.83, which is weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in only slightly above or roughly in line with estimates at about $568 million, but sales still fell 3.3% year over year, showing continued top-line pressure. Boston Beer Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue came in only slightly above or roughly in line with estimates at about $568 million, but sales still fell 3.3% year over year, showing continued top-line pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened, with operating profit and net income declining year over year, and shipment volume down 4.5%, reinforcing concerns about demand for core products. Boston Beer Company Posts Lower Second-Quarter Profit as Sales Decline

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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