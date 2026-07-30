Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get APAM alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 252,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 73.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,628 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,479 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,982 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Artisan Partners Asset Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Artisan Partners Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: APAM reported second-quarter earnings of $0.94 per share, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $307.9 million, exceeding forecasts of $301.3 million. The results reflect continued growth in assets under management and operating profitability. Artisan Partners Q2 Earnings Snapshot

APAM reported second-quarter earnings of $0.94 per share, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $307.9 million, exceeding forecasts of $301.3 million. The results reflect continued growth in assets under management and operating profitability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, up 3.9% from $0.77. The payout represents an annualized yield of roughly 7.9% based on the referenced share price, supporting APAM’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Artisan Partners Asset Management Declares Dividend

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, up 3.9% from $0.77. The payout represents an annualized yield of roughly 7.9% based on the referenced share price, supporting APAM’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Record assets under management support the business: Coverage highlighted record AUM alongside the Q2 results, but one valuation analysis estimated APAM may be approximately 6% overvalued, potentially limiting upside after its recent recovery. APAM Could Be Overvalued

Coverage highlighted record AUM alongside the Q2 results, but one valuation analysis estimated APAM may be approximately 6% overvalued, potentially limiting upside after its recent recovery. Negative Sentiment: U.S. Value wind-down creates a short-term headwind: Management expects the strategy’s wind-down to reduce third-quarter results by approximately $0.03 per share, with the process nearing completion at the end of Q3. This may pressure near-term earnings even though the impact is expected to be temporary. Artisan Partners U.S. Value Wind-Down

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artisan Partners Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artisan Partners Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here