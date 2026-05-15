Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Weiss Ratings lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.44.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.22 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 481.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,248,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,650,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,931.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah Stewart sold 11,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $80,615.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 301,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,176,028.47. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 738,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,175. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,351 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Aveanna Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aveanna reported Q1 earnings of $0.18 per share, topping estimates of $0.13, while revenue came in at $647.9 million versus $613.2 million expected. The company also posted 15.9% year-over-year revenue growth and a sharp increase in net income, signaling solid operational momentum. Article Title

Aveanna reported Q1 earnings of $0.18 per share, topping estimates of $0.13, while revenue came in at $647.9 million versus $613.2 million expected. The company also posted 15.9% year-over-year revenue growth and a sharp increase in net income, signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, lifting revenue expectations to $2.56 billion-$2.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $328 million-$332 million. Higher forward targets suggest confidence in continued growth and margin improvement. Article Title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, lifting revenue expectations to $2.56 billion-$2.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $328 million-$332 million. Higher forward targets suggest confidence in continued growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Stephens upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from “equal weight” to “overweight” and set an $11 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade adds another bullish catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Stephens upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from “equal weight” to “overweight” and set an $11 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade adds another bullish catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings call transcripts and recap articles mainly reiterate the same upbeat earnings and guidance story, reinforcing the positive narrative but adding little new information. Article Title

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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