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Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Digital Realty Trust’s price target to $227 from $207 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 14.57% upside from the reported $198.14 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Digital Realty has an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $217.70, with recent target increases from Evercore, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets, and JPMorgan.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 28.9% year over year and above estimates, but earnings per share of $1.21 missed consensus expectations of $1.98. Institutional investors own approximately 99.71% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $207.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Evercore raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 231,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,995,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $619,956,000 after purchasing an additional 224,688 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,224,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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