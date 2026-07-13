Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company's current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 177,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,286,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $194,907,000 after purchasing an additional 648,870 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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