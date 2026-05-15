Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $223.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.30.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $238.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.83. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,418,150.40. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $265 from $220 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside and helping support the stock. MarketScreener

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $265 from $220 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside and helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also lifted its price target to $265 from $215 and kept a Buy rating, arguing that AI is compressing attack timelines and forcing companies to spend more on advanced cybersecurity. 247WallSt

Jefferies also lifted its price target to $265 from $215 and kept a Buy rating, arguing that AI is compressing attack timelines and forcing companies to spend more on advanced cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Palo Alto’s identity-security expansion, including the CyberArk-related “Idira” platform, as a potential new growth engine that could deepen the company’s platform and improve cross-selling opportunities. Proactive Investors

Analysts highlighted Palo Alto’s identity-security expansion, including the CyberArk-related “Idira” platform, as a potential new growth engine that could deepen the company’s platform and improve cross-selling opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and market commentary continue to frame PANW as a leading cybersecurity name, with investors watching whether the recent strength can carry into the next earnings report. Investor's Business Daily

Coverage pieces and market commentary continue to frame PANW as a leading cybersecurity name, with investors watching whether the recent strength can carry into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Palo Alto’s warning that AI-driven cyberattacks could soon become the “new norm,” reinforcing the long-term demand case for security spending rather than signaling a near-term fundamental problem. CNBC

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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