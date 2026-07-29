Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 550

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 575 to GBX 550 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company's current price.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 575.

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Barclays Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 498.80 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.98. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 352.65 and a twelve month high of GBX 538.30. The stock has a market cap of £67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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