Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $85.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.17% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,367. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here