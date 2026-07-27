Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $4.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.95.

Get CYH alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. 195,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,602. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $380.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 101,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Community Health Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Community Health Systems wasn't on the list.

While Community Health Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here