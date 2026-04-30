Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $579.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $485.00 to $579.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $575.46.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Up 3.8%

LII stock traded up $19.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.52. The company had a trading volume of 495,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $434.06 and a 1 year high of $689.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total transaction of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 62,868 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the construction company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Lennox International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Lennox reported $3.35 GAAP EPS vs. the $3.16 consensus, showing outperformance on the bottom line that likely supported the stock. Lennox Surpasses Q1 Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — Lennox reported $3.35 GAAP EPS vs. the $3.16 consensus, showing outperformance on the bottom line that likely supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — Vertical Research upgraded LII to a "buy" with a $600 target, and Wells Fargo raised its target to $555 (equal weight). These broker moves add buy‑side support and helped lift sentiment. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrades/targets — Vertical Research upgraded LII to a "buy" with a $600 target, and Wells Fargo raised its target to $555 (equal weight). These broker moves add buy‑side support and helped lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance maintained — Lennox kept its full‑year EPS guidance at $23.50–$25.00, a range that broadly encompasses consensus (~$24.18). That removes downside surprise risk but does not provide clear upside. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance maintained — Lennox kept its full‑year EPS guidance at $23.50–$25.00, a range that broadly encompasses consensus (~$24.18). That removes downside surprise risk but does not provide clear upside. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call materials available — The earnings slide deck and full call transcript were posted, giving investors more detail to assess margins, order trends and channel demand. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Conference call materials available — The earnings slide deck and full call transcript were posted, giving investors more detail to assess margins, order trends and channel demand. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and YoY EPS pressure — GAAP operating income fell ~3% and Q1 GAAP EPS declined vs. the year‑ago $3.63, highlighting margin/headwind issues that could cap multiple expansion. Q1 Results Details

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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