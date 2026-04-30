Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.47.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,993,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,424. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Article Title

Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Article Title

Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Article Title

Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Article Title

Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Negative Sentiment: Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Article Title

Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and valuation concerns persist; some analysts / voices argue CMG’s recovery is uneven and multiples remain rich versus the near‑term fundamentals. Article Title

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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