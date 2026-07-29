Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) to Outperform

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 435 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 430. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on XPS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 451.50.

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XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 341.50 on Wednesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 315.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.34.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 157,182 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £518,700.60. Also, insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £375,543.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,165 shares of company stock worth $141,294,450. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Further Reading

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