Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.730-17.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5 billion-$19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.6 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 6.260-6.360 EPS.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,510 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,848,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,992,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 209,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,046,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,775,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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