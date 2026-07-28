Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.260-6.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.730-17.870 EPS.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.05.

Read Our Latest Report on RCL

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,510 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $80,848,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,992,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,243 shares of the company's stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,046,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,775,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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