Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $4.8158 billion for the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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