Royal Gold (RGLD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $458.8530 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,424.70. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,608,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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