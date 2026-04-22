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Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Royal Vopak logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Vopak reported quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, with a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.75%.
  • Shares opened at $50.32 with a market capitalization of $5.8 billion and a trailing P/E of 8.49, trading in a 52‑week range of $42.44 to $56.66.
  • Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company that stores and handles crude oil, refined products, NGLs, chemicals, LNG and LPG while offering services like heating, blending and vapor recovery.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.75%.

Royal Vopak Price Performance

Shares of Royal Vopak stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers' supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

Read More

Earnings History for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

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