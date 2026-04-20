Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session's volume of 391 shares.The stock last traded at $50.32 and had previously closed at $51.87.

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Royal Vopak Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers' supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

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