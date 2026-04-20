Free Trial
→ Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Royal Vopak logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Vopak experienced a trading spike to 982 shares, a 151% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $50.32 versus a prior close of $51.87.
  • The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and trades at a PE ratio of 8.49, reporting a strong net margin of 46.75% although its current and quick ratios are both 0.90.
  • Royal Vopak posted $1.09 EPS for the most recent quarter on $379.27 million in revenue, and analysts forecast 3.68 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in Royal Vopak? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session's volume of 391 shares.The stock last traded at $50.32 and had previously closed at $51.87.

Royal Vopak Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers' supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Vopak Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Vopak, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Vopak wasn't on the list.

While Royal Vopak currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines