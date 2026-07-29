Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $758.9270 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher Hite sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $5,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 459,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,965,231.48. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 393,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,601,827 in the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 367.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $264,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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