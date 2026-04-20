Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.1450, with a volume of 65359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

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Royce Otc Micro Trading Up 0.6%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company's stock.

About Royce Otc Micro

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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