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Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Royce Otc Micro logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as $13.25 and last at $13.1450, with its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at $11.91 and $11.11 respectively, suggesting upward momentum.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share (ex‑dividend March 12), equal to a $0.76 annualized payout and a 5.8% yield.
  • Institutional investors hold about 34.98% of the stock, and several firms initiated small positions in recent quarters, indicating modest institutional inflows.
  • Interested in Royce Otc Micro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.1450, with a volume of 65359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Royce Otc Micro Trading Up 0.6%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company's stock.

About Royce Otc Micro

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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